Medical Board Committee Reverses Course On Medical Pot For Autism, Anxiety

A committee is no longer recommending medical marijuana to treat autism and anxiety in Ohio.

The panel reversed course after hearing from experts.

Two experts testified in favor of its use and four experts against it.

They said the drug offers momentary relief from anxiety but can lead to panic attacks or worsening anxiety for some patients.

The physicians also noted concerns about marijuana’s effects on children’s developing brains.

Marijuana is currently approved to treat 21 medical conditions in Ohio, including chronic pain and PTSD.

The full state medical board could make a final decision at its September or October meetings.