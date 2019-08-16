The Allen County Fair Gets Underway

The Allen County Fair kicks off on Friday and runs through Saturday, August 24th.

More than 200,000 people will enjoy all the great food and entertainment the fair has to offer.

Country singer Kane Brown headlines the fair’s entertainment schedule and will perform on Saturday night.

A few of the special days at the fair; Monday, August 19th is Youth Day, and the Allen County Conservation Club will be offering a free fishing derby for kids through the age of 15 years old on Monday morning, August 19th, at the Pond in Roschman Park.

Thursday, August 22nd is Senior Citizens Day, and seniors 60 and over will be admitted free until 6 p.m.

Friday, August 23rd is Veterans Day and Veterans will get in free and be honored with a special Veteran’s program at noon.

The Allen County Fairgrounds is located on Harding Highway (State Route 309) in Lima, just minutes from Interstate 75.