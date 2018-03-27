Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Looking At Western Avenue For More Work Space

03/27/18 – 4:04 P.M.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s office is in need of more storage and office space. Sheriff Michael Heldman met with the Hancock County commissioners to talk about the issue.

Mike Heldman

Heldman said that this space will give them additional storage and create an annex. He added that there won’t be any costs to the general fund.

Mike Heldman

Heldman added that the location is already being used for some of the office’s vehicles. He also told the commissioners that it would make a great spot for storing the new Hidden In Plain Sight trailer.