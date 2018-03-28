Community Events for Wednesday, March 28

Quarterly meeting of the Blanchard Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association Tomorrow, 1pm at Kathy’s Korner Restaurant, Arcadia. Meeting to include lunch and a presentation on the Tuskegee Airmen. All veterans and their families are welcome.

(419-435-3588)

Blood Donation Drive Tomorrow, 12:30-5:30pm at Pandora United Methodist Church. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The annual Easter Musical Drama “No Greater Love” will be presented Tomorrow & Friday, 7pm and Saturday, 2pm at Upper Room Church of God (W Bigelow Ave). Free, advance tickets required – call to RSVP.

(419-422-8017)

Blood Donation Drive on Friday, 9am-3pm at the Hancock County Red Cross office (Fair St). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry on Friday, 5-7pm at the Forest VFW and American Legion. Cost $10, carry-out available. Proceeds benefit their scholarship fund.

(419-722-3289)

“Spring Connections” Community Celebration on Saturday, 1-3pm at Connections Church (Rockwell Ave). Games, crafts, children’s activities for all ages. Free, bring a canned food donation for City mission.

(419-420-9093)

Benefit Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, 4-6pm at the McComb High School cafeteria. Dinner, bakery bingo, silent auction, games, more. $8/Adults, $5/Children.

(419-957-0146 or 419-348-8370)

Spring Bazaar & Bake Sale on Wednesday & Thursday, April 4-5, 10-am-2pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Association. Homemade baked goods, candies, crafts and gift items, more. Lunch served (11am-1pm).

(419-523-5593)

3rd annual “Spring Into Health” Health Fair on Thursday, April 5, 10am-1pm at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria. Health information for every member of the family, all ages. Lunch available.

(419-937-1801)

The Fisher/Wall Art Gallery at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts will open an exhibition of works in various media by advanced student artists from area high schools on Thursday, April 5. Gallery hours are 11am-5pm Monday-Friday. Free.

(419-423-2787)

Rummage Sale on Saturday, April 7, 8am-4pm at First United Church of Christ (Greendale Ave). New & used items, household & pet items, crafts, food, more.

(No contact number)

Dinner & Gospel Sing on Saturday, April 7 at the South Side Restaurant (S Main St) and Sunday, April 8 at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, North Baltimore. Dinner at 5pm, music at 6pm.

(419-934-5456)

“YOU-nique: God’s Special Possession” Interdenominational Women’s Conference on Saturday, April 14 at Camden Falls Conference Center, Tiffin. Guest speaker, music, fellowship, more. Cost $28, includes lunch and continental breakfast. Presented by Women ACT (Acclaiming Christ Together). Call for reservations.

(419-448-4812 or 419-448-9852)

17th annual Spring Craft & Home Show on Saturday, April 14, 9am-3pm at the Hardin County Fairgrounds, Kenton. Home & yard décor, florals, candles, seasonal items, home party vendors, baked goods, more. Lunch available.

(937-354-5531 or 419-673-6948)

“Walk a Mile In Her Shoes” to benefit Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services on Saturday, April 28, 10:30am at Riverside Park, with a Kickoff Party on Friday, April 27, 5-7pm at The Gathering (Cost $20, call for tickets). To register as a walker, team or volunteer, visit: www.OpenArmsFindlay.com

(419-420-9261)

“Color Me Happy” Walk & 5K to fight the stigma of mental illness on Saturday, May 19 at Riverside Park. Registration at 9am, walk/run at 10am, family events until 3pm. Registration $45/Adults, $10/Age 6-12. Sponsored by NAMI of Hancock County. For info: www.NAMIHancockCounty.org

(419-425-5988)

The Findlay “Great Strides” Walk to cure Cystic Fibrosis will be Sunday, May 20 at Riverbend. Check-in at 1pm, walk begins at 2pm. For info: www.CFF.org/GreatStrides

(248-269-8759)