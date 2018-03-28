Unemployment Down Across The Area

3/28/18 – 4:57 A.M.

Hancock County’s jobless rate dropped in February. New numbers from the Department of Job and Family Services show a 3.3 percent unemployment rate last month. That’s down from 3.5 percent in January. The jobless rate in February of 2017 was 4.1 percent in Hancock County.

Unemployment was down all across the region. Putnam(3.7) and Wyandot(3.5) counties were both below 4 percent. Wood(4.0), Allen(4.6), Hardin(4.3), and Seneca(4.6) counties all had unemployment below 5 percent. Henry County’s unemployment rate stands at 5.9 percent.