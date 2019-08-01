Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Missing Man

[WFIN] – The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man.

38-year-old Dallas Critchet was last seen on July 19 near Arcadia. He was supposed to work that evening but didn’t show up and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Critchet is a white man, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and had brown short hair and a goatee at the time of his disappearance. his picture is on our website.

Anyone with information on his location or his welfare is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 419-424-7097.