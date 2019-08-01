Marathon Reports Second Quarter Results

[WFIN] – Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported increased operating income last quarter compared to the same time period last year. The company reported over $2 billion in operating cash flow compared to $1.7 billion during the second quarter of 2018.

The retail segment saw $493 million compared to last year’s $159 million. The midstream segment also increased, seeing $878 million this year. Last year the midstream segment made $617 million.

Marathon saw a loss in the refining and marketing segment. Last year the company made over $1 billion whereas this year the segment made $906 million.

Marathon reports that these increases came from the acquisition of Andeavor Logistics last year.