Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Reveals Cause Of Death In Bushong Case

07/16/19 – 5:06 A.M.

The cause of death has been released for 22-year-old Boe Bushong of Mount Blanchard. Bushong was found dead at his residence in Amanda Township on the evening of July 4th. The Hancock County Sheriff and County Coroner Dr. Mark Fox now confirm the Bushong died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

A woman wanted in relation to the case was arrested late Friday at an apartment in Findlay. A warrant was served and Ashlie Velazquez was found during a search of the residence. Velazquez faces a 3rd-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence. She allegedly disposed of the gun used in Bushong’s death. The weapon has not yet been found.