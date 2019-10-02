Hancock Park District Photography Contest

The Hancock Park District is inviting parkgoers to enter their 24th Annual Photography contest.

Officials say if you’ve snapped a photo that captures the essence of your favorite location, resident, or activity in the Hancock Park System they would love to see it.

The winning photos will be featured in a printed 12-month 2020 calendar.

One photo will be selected as the Grand Prize winner.

That photo will appear on the calendar cover and the entrant will be awarded a cash prize.

Click here for more details including contest guidelines and an entry form.