Ohio State Assembles Panel To Help Address Sexual Misconduct

Ohio State’s new task force to help address sexual misconduct includes experts – but no abuse survivors.

The university announced plans for the panel four months ago, shortly after an investigation concluded former team doctor Richard Strauss sexually abused young men for nearly two decades while school officials who had heard concerns didn’t stop him.

Ohio State says the task force will help it and other campuses learn from those findings and prevent abuse.

Ohio State had said that survivors will be part of that process.

A few of the 300-plus men alleging misconduct by Strauss have questioned whether the panel’s creation is meaningful action or a public relations maneuver.

Some of the men have sued the school, which has publicly apologized.