Driver Facing OVI Charge After Hancock County Crash

A man was arrested on suspicion of OVI after crashing his pickup truck east of Findlay.

The crash happened on Township Road 234 near State Route 568 at around 4:45 Sunday afternoon.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says John Beltz Jr., 48, of Forest, was driving east on Township Road 234, south of State Route 568, when he lost control of the truck and drove off the roadway and hit a tree.

The truck continued into a ravine where it came to rest on its side.

Beltz Jr., and a front seat passenger, John Beltz III, 21, were treated on the scene and cleared by Hanco EMS.

The sheriff’s office says Beltz Jr. was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence and failure to control.