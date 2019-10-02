Ohio Governor Urges Lawmakers To Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

(ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine has asked Ohio lawmakers to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarette products as concerns grow about the health effects of vaping.

DeWine says the ban is needed to protect children from addiction.

Although other states have issued emergency bans, DeWine said he doesn’t have such authority and is seeking legislation.

The Ohio Department of Health has identified 22 cases of severe breathing illnesses likely caused by vaping and is investigating 19 additional cases.

More than 800 cases of similar lung illness have been reported across the U.S., including several deaths.

Meantime, opponents turned out in force to protest the ban being proposed by the governor.

One common thing heard at the rally is people supporting the governor’s efforts to keep products out of the youth’s hands, but they feel banning liquid flavors is government overreach.

DeWine says the flavors attract young generations and cause serious lasting health effects.

He says the proposed ban isn’t intended to take away from adults.

James Jarvis – president of the Ohio Vapor Trade Association – says lawmakers don’t understand the legal products they sell.