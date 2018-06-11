Hancock Public Health Gets Mosquito Control Grant

6/11/18 – 7:19 A.M.

Hancock Public Health is getting a state grant to help control the area mosquito population. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is giving the county nearly $28,000 to pay for larvicide, mosquito traps, GIS software, and equipment for mapping mosquito-control activities. The grant also helps the county test for mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile.

Hancock Public Health also says you can help keep the mosquito population down by removing standing water on your property. To prevent bites, you should wear long-sleeved, light-colored clothing when outside between dusk and dawn. You should also use repellent containing DEET.

