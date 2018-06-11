Hancock County Road Work For This Week

6/11/18 – 6:49 A.M.

Road crews will be in plenty of Hancock County locations this week. ODOT says new work includes lane restrictions on State Route 186 between State Route 235 and U.S. 224. Crews are repairing the berm in that area. Berm repair is also taking place this week on U.S. 224 between Findlay and Putnam County.

Lane restrictions are also in place on the State Route 698 bridge over I-75 for a bridge repair project.

Elsewhere, ODOT says crews are still restricting I-75 to one lane at times on the interstate between State Route 103 and Bentley Road in Bluffton. The restriction is for a bridge repair project over Riley Creek. Variable speed limit signs are also in place in the area.

Elsewhere, State Route 330 over State Route 15 near Vanlue remains closed. Crews are replacing the bridge deck there. The project will also cause some lane restrictions on Route 15.

U.S. 224 between Road 276 and Road 23 in West Independence remains closed for a bridge overlay project. State Route 103 between County Road 9 and Township Road 65 also remains closed. Crews are replacing a culvert in that area.