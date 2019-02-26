Handful Of Power Outages Remain Following Sunday Wind Storm

2/26/19 – 5:02 A.M.

There are still a handful of power outages in Findlay following Sunday’s wind storm. American Electric Power says they are working to reconnect around 100 customers in the city. The company says it could be 3:30 p.m. today before they get the power back on for those still without it.

Sunday’s high wind cut electricity to hundreds of people in Hancock County. Most outages were repaired by late Monday night.

