Teenager Pleads Guilty In Findlay Robbery Case

2/26/19 – 5:11 A.M.

A teenager has pleaded guilty to her role in an armed robbery in Findlay last summer. 18-year-old Kelsey Murfield of Delaware, Ohio entered her plea to a theft of drugs charge Monday. Investigators say Murfield and three others stole a pair of Nike Air Jordan shoes and some marijuana from the victim.

Murfield originally faced an aggravated robbery charge. Judge Jonathan Starn will sentence her on April 22.

The robbery took place behind the Domino’s Pizza store on North Main Street last summer.

MORE: Case status of other defendants in the case.