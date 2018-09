9/4/18 – 6:48 A.M.

The Hardin County Fair kicks off in Kenton today. The event runs through Sunday and features country artist Dylan Scott as the headline performer in the grandstand this year. Scott performs Saturday night, along with music duo Brown & Gray.

Other grandstand events this year include harness racing on Thursday, a truck and tractor pull Friday night, and a demolition derby on Sunday.

Daily admission to the fair is $9 for those ages 9 and over.