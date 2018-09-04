Seneca County METRICH Enforcement Searches Fostoria Apartment

9/4/18 – 6:42 A.M.

Law enforcement in Seneca County raided a home in Fostoria late last week. The Review-Times reports officers searched an apartment at 430 North Main Street Friday. Officers with the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit say they found suspected crack cocaine and marijuana in the apartment. They also found cash, criminal tools, and evidence of drug trafficking.

Charges are pending in the case.

