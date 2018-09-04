Findlay Woman Injured In Two-Car Crash

9/4/18 – 5:26 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Findlay woman Sunday morning. The Findlay Police Department reports the crash happened at the intersection of East Edgar and Washington avenues around 10:30 a.m.

60-year-old Bonnie Kirk had stopped at the intersection, but then pulled into the path of a truck driven by 31-year-old Justin Endicott of Findlay. Hanco Ambulance took Kirk to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Officers cited Kirk for failure to yield.