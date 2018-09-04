One Person Injured In Sunday Night Motorcycle Crash

9/4/18 – 5:18 A.M.

A motorcycle crash sent one person to the hospital in Findlay Sunday night. The Findlay Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection of South Blanchard and East Sandusky streets around 6:10 p.m.

59-year-old Kevin Ammons was riding south on Blanchard Street when he laid his motorcycle down to avoid a car that had stopped to turn onto Sandusky. Hanco Ambulance took Ammons to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of lacerations.

The crash remains under investigation.

