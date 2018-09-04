Motorcycle Crash Injures Two East Of Findlay

9/4/18 – 5:11 A.M.

A motorcycle crash injured two people east of Findlay over the weekend. The State Highway Patrol says a motorcycle driven by 54-year-old Chris Zeigler of McCutchenville collided with a car driven by 87-year-old Donald Kendrick of Findlay. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Marion Township Road 237 just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Kendrick was driving north on Road 237 when he pulled into the path of Zeigler’s motorcycle. Hanco Ambulance took Zeigler and his passenger, 51-year-old Tammy Browning, to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers cited Kendrick for failure to yield.