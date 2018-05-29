Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Men Impersonating Law Enforcement

5/29/18 – 7:25 A.M.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about two men posing as authorities in Kenton. WKTN radio reports the sheriff’s office received reports about two men claiming to be either a sheriff’s deputy or a representative for Child Protective Services. The men were going to homes and telling residents they needed to check on the welfare of a child.

At least one person let the men search her home for several minutes.

Sheriff Keith Everhart says actual deputies will have proper identification. If you’re approached by someone who doesn’t have a proper ID, you should call 9-1-1 immediately.

MORE: WKTN