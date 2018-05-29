Local Gas Prices Down From Last Week’s Highest Averages

5/29/18 – 7:36 A.M.

Local gas prices are down following the long Memorial Day weekend. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $2.80. That’s down five cents from last Tuesday. Prices reached as high as $2.95 per gallon at times last week.

The statewide average sits at $2.86 per gallon. That’s up a penny over last Tuesday.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $2.89 per gallon today. That’s a 10 cent increase over the last seven days.