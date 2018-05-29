Two Arrested Following Seneca County Chase

5/29/18 – 7:15 A.M.

Seneca County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Tiffin men following a weekend high-speed chase. The Review-Times reports the chase lasted 20 minutes, starting around 5:30 a.m. near New Riegel and ending near Tiffin. Deputies were looking for the men after someone called the sheriff’s office and reported they saw people beating on an ATM at First National Bank of New Riegel.

Law enforcement used spikes to disable the minivan the suspects were traveling in.

33-year-old Sean Dayton faces a theft charge. His passenger, 24-year-old John Benjamin, is facing a count of attempted interference with custody.

MORE: Review-Times