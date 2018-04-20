Healthy Kids Day Takes Place At UF Tonight

4/20/18 – 7:16 A.M.

An event promoting healthy children in the community is taking place in Findlay tonight. The University of Findlay and the Findlay Family YMCA are hosting the 6th annual Healthy Kids Day. It takes place in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Center on the UF campus from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Activities include a Ninja obstacle course hosted by UFs Occupational Therapy Program and XT Fitness. Blanchard Valley Health Center will provide healthy food and snacks. There are also educational items for kids and parents.

The event is free and open to the public.