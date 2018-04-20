One Person Injured In Crash On North Main Street

4/20/18 – 6:53 A.M.

A one-car crash injured a Findlay woman Thursday morning. The Findlay Police Department says the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on North Main Street near Trenton Avenue.

59-year-old William Mundy was driving north on Main when he turned left into the path of a pickup truck driven by 29-year-old Christopher Pollock of Bluffton. Hanco EMS took Mundy’s passenger, 55-year-old Marlene Mundy, to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

Officers cited William Mundy for failing to yield for a left turn.