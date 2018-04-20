Two Injured In Crash East Of Findlay

4/20/18 – 5:23 A.M.

A two-car crash injured two people east of Findlay Thursday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the collision happened at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Marion Township Road 237 just before 3:30 p.m.

62-year-old Thomas Mellott of Findlay was driving north on Road 237 when he ran a stop sign and hit an eastbound car driven by 38-year-old Misty Blair of Fostoria. Hanco EMS took both drivers to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Deputies cited Mellott for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign.