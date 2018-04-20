Arlington School District Buys 35 Acres Of Land

4/20/18 – 5:14 A.M.

The Arlington school district is planning for its future. The school board bought 35 acres of land west of the school last month. Superintendent Kevin Haught says at some point in the future the district will pursue a new building. He adds there isn’t a timeline for that.

Haught says the district is no longer landlocked. The district could use part of the land for a new bus compound and for a new softball field.

The property cost the district $700,000.

MORE: The Courier