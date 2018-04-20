Hancock County Sales Tax Receipts Up In April

4/20/18 – 5:06 A.M.

Hancock County saw a 4 percent increase in sales tax receipts this month. Numbers from the auditor’s office show Hancock County collected more than $1.19 million in April of 2018, compared to $1.14 million last April.

For the entire year, sales tax dollars are still down around 3 percent compared to 2017.

Sales tax numbers collected in April reflect sales made in January. Ohio collects the taxes at the point of sale and then returns the county portion three months later.

MORE: The Courier