Road Work Contract Approved In Hancock County

4/20/18 – 4:59 A.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners have approved $1.3 million in funding for road paving projects this summer. The contract with Shelly Company includes work in Washington, Van Buren, Pleasant, Jackson, Marion and Liberty townships.

The county is using money from motor vehicle and gas taxes to pay for the paving. You can see the full list of road projects in today’s Courier.

Last week the commissioners approved $1.5 million in paving projects. The money for that part of the summer road work is coming from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

