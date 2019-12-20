High School Rivalry Game Set Up To Help Community

The Liberty Benton vs. Van Buren basketball game tonight is accepting canned food for the price of admission.

Van Buren Mayor Ed May said he brought the idea to Van Buren High School as a way to help out despite the two High Schools’ relationship.

May said it will cost students 4 cans and adults 6 cans to get in.

He added that the cans will be distributed to the Salvation Army and the Van Buren Food Bank to help as many people as possible.

The game is at Van Buren tonight starting at 7:30 pm.