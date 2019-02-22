High-Speed Chase Causes Crash In Findlay This Morning

2/22/19 – 5:13 A.M.

Preliminary details are coming in about a high-speed chase that made its way through Findlay early this morning. The State Highway Patrol says the chase began north of Findlay around 4:15 a.m. The pursuit came south down I-75, and caused a crash involving a state trooper near the U.S. 224 exit. The Patrol says the trooper was not injured.

The chase eventually came to an end in Lima just before 5 a.m. We’ll have more details as they become available.