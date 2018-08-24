High Speed Chase Leads to Fatal Standoff In Hardin County

8/24/18 – 8:32 A.M.

What started as a high-speed chase in Hardin County ended with the suspect taking his own life. WKTN radio reports deputies tried to pull over a man who had an active warrant for his arrest. The man refused to stop and sped away. Deputies cut off the chase for safety reasons but caught up with him at his home on County Road 95 west of Kenton.

After trying to talk him out of his garage, deputies forced their way in. The man fired a gun, taking his own life.

BCI is helping with the investigation. The sheriff’s office hasn’t publicly identified the man.

