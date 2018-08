8/24/18 – 7:57 A.M.

Officials in Wyandot County are looking for a new administrator for the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Greg Lonsway stepped down from the role on Thursday. He didn’t give a reason for his decision in a letter he wrote to the Wyandot County Commissioners.

The county is taking resumes for the position.

