North Baltimore Officials Not Happy With Upgrades To Restroom At Village Park

8/24/18 – 7:48 A.M.

North Baltimore village council members aren’t happy with upgrades to the concession stand at Village Park. The Sentinel-Tribune reports council members recently voiced concerns about the work done to make the restrooms ADA accessible.

Complaints included bathroom doors that didn’t latch and cement work that made it difficult to get wheelchairs to the restrooms. The village has since fixed the door latches.

Village officials also thought the project would include a new roof, doors, and kitchen upgrades. Village administrator Allyson Murray says bids for those items came in too high so they weren’t included.

