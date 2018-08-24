22+ Program Helping Adults Get Their Diplomas

8/24/18 – 6:51 A.M.

If you don’t have your diploma, a state program could help you get it. Findlay Digital Academy is offering Ohio’s 22+ Adult High School Diploma Program. The academy is an online school that offers dropout prevention and recovery for students in grades nine through 12.

Sandy White is the program coordinator for Findlay Digital Academy. She says so far two people have received their diplomas through the program. One of them moved on to take nursing classes at Owens Community College. Around 10 adults are taking part this fall.

Students in the 22+ program only need to finish the classes they didn’t fulfill when they were in high school. The standards are determined by what year you entered the ninth grade.

MORE: The Courier