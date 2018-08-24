Two Defendants Enter Guilty Pleas In Hilty Home Death Case

8/24/18 – 5:29 A.M.

Two Putnam County women will likely avoid jail time for the death of a resident at the Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora. The Putnam County Sentinel reports 20-year-old Destini Fenbert and 36-year-old Rachel Friesel both pleaded guilty to counts of forgery and gross patient neglect during a Thursday hearing. Sentencing for both women is set for September 28. The state is recommending community control.

Prosecutors charged Fenbert and Friesel following the death of 76-year-old Phyllis Campbell on January 7. Campbell walked out of an unlocked door and died of hypothermia in the courtyard of the facility. Fenbert and Friesel both initially faced manslaughter charges.

A third defendant in the case is going to a jury trial. Megan Schnipke faces charges of forgery, gross patient neglect, and patient neglect.

