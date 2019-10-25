Home Intruder Who Was Shot Dead In Fostoria Identified
The home invasion suspect who was shot and killed by a homeowner in Fostoria last weekend has been identified.
Police say the man was 30-year-old Christopher Cavaness Jr., of Toledo.
He was shot by a homeowner while breaking into a home in the 200 block of West Lytle Street on Saturday night.
The homeowner was also shot. He was treated and released from a hospital.
A second suspect remains at large and police are still working to identify him.
Police point out that the home was targeted and it was not a random act.
Anyone with information on the second intruder is urged to call the Fostoria Police Department at 419-435-8573.