Sex Offender Registry Available To Plan For Trick Or Treat Routes

Ohio has a law that prohibits registered sex offenders from passing out candy on trick or treat nights but parents can always keep an eye out.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Corey Hartman says that you can always check the sex offender registry.

He said that you can search the radius of where you and your kids will be trick-or-treating and plan accordingly.

Hartman added that you can also call the transport warrant division to get more information on registered sex offenders.

Hartman also urged parents to check candy before allowing kids to eat it.