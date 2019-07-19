Hot Weather Is Hard On Our Furry Friends – Tips On Helping Them Deal With This Heat

(WFIN) – People are being reminded to keep an eye on their pets during this heat wave.

The high temperature on Friday was in the mid 90s with a feels-like temperature even higher and that can be really hard on man’s best friend, but also on cats too.

And Saturday will be another scorcher with a high in the upper 90s.

The Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County says pets can get dehydrated quickly, so make sure they have plenty of clean water when it’s hot and humid outdoors.

Also, make sure they have a shady place to get out of the sun and be careful not to over-exercise them.

When it’s extremely hot outside it’s best to just keep them indoors.

Pet owners should also know the signs of overheating in pets which include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse.

Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of more than 104 degrees.

Animals with flat faces, like pugs and Persian cats, are more susceptible to heat stroke since they can’t pant as effectively.

They, along with elderly pets, the overweight, and those with heart or lung diseases, should be kept cool in the air conditioning as much as possible.

And, of course, never leave your pets alone in a parked vehicle during temperatures this hot.

Get more safety tips from the Blanchard Valley Vet Clinic here.