“Stuff The Bus” Collecting Back To School Supplies In Findlay

(WFIN) – People in Findlay aren’t going to let the heat stop them from donating to a great cause.

Your local radio stations are partnering with McDonald’s to host the annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign at the McDonald’s on Tiffin Avenue in Findlay.

The goal of the campaign is to make sure students have everything they need to start the new school year.

Despite the oppressive heat on Friday, plenty of people were still stopping by with supplies, but they still need your help.

If you missed the chance to donate on Thursday or Friday, you can drop off items or donate money at the bus on Saturday from 10 to 2.

You can donate backpacks, pencils, crayons, binders, calculators and more.

After “Stuff the Bus”, donations can be made at Stonebridge Church through August 5th.