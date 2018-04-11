House Candidate Responds To Allegations Of Husband Breaking Opponent’s Sign

04/11/18 – 5:39 P.M.

Ohio House candidate Cheryl Buckland responded to the allegations from her opponent that her husband vandalized a Jon Cross Sign. She explained that they were told that some of Cross’ signs didn’t have a disclaimer, which is required. Her husband was just investigating.

Cheryl Buckland

Buckland added that she has had a few of her signs tampered with.

Cheryl Buckland

Buckland said that she has filed reports of the cases with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.