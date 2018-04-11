Road Construction Causing Restrictions In Findlay

04/11/18 – 11:34 A.M.

Construction season is upon us which means the City of Findlay has some road restrictions. These restrictions will be in place until Friday. Cory Street will be reduced to one lane from Lima Street to Sandusky Street for curb and sidewalk replacement. Cory Street from Sandusky to Crawford will be closed for the same reason.

Park Street will be closed to through traffic from Lima Street to Hancock Street. Crews are working on road construction there. North Blanchard Street will be reduced to one lane from Trenton Avenue to Melrose Avenue.

You’re urged to avoid these areas if possible.