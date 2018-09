09/05/18 – 5:49 P.M.

The Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority is opening its rental assistance waiting list for veterans and the disabled. The waiting list will open up at 8:30 a.m. on September 10. To qualify you must be a veteran that wasn’t dishonorably discharged or a non-elderly disabled person.

You can pick up an application at the housing authority office. For more information, you can call 419-424-7848.