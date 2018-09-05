There Were Fewer Fatal Accidents Over The Holiday Compared To Last Year

09/05/18 – 2:32 P.M.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that there were fewer fatal car accidents over the Labor Day Weekend. The patrol said there were 11 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths. That’s down from 22 fatal crashes claiming 24 lives in 2017. Alcohol was a contributing factor to at least two of this year’s fatalities.

Troopers arrested 894 drivers for OVI and issued over 7,000 safety belt citations. Both of these are higher than they were 2017.