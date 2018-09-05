Dog Pawlooza Event Kicking Off This Saturday In Riverbend Park

09/05/18 – 12:35 P.M.

The Hancock County Humane Society’s annual Dog Pawlooza is coming up this weekend at Riverbend Park in Findlay. Director of Operations Paula Krugh explained that this is a major source of funding for the local shelter.

Paula Krugh

Krugh added that there will be plenty of dog breeds to see and interact with. There will also be food, games, and K9 demonstrations among the entertainment.

Kennel Supervisor Natalie Reffitt added that the dogs there will get to do some lure training.

Natalie Reffitt

Reffitt said that any dog is allowed to take part. It only costs $10 to participate in the day’s activities.

The Dog Pawlooza will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverbend Park.