Emma M. Niese
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Emma M. Niese graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Niese is the daughter of Jennifer Langhals and Roger Niese and step-daughter of Brain Langhals, all of Leipsic, Ohio. She is a 2018 graduate of Leipsic High School Leipsic, Ohio.