04/30/18 – 6:18 P.M.

The Water Distribution department has started flushing fire hydrants in Findlay. According to a release, they will start flushing more hydrants on Tuesday. This will be done in the area of North Blanchard Street east to Bright Road from the Blanchard River north to Tiffin Avenue.

If you have any questions please contact the Water Distribution Department at 419-424-7192.