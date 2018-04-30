University of Findlay Graduating Over 750 Students Saturday

04/30/18 – 6:32 P.M.

Over 750 students are getting their degrees this weekend at the University of Findlay. Doors will open at 8 a.m. Saturday with the formal procession starting an hour later. The commencement ceremonies will be at the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex and will be broadcasted live by UFTV.

Indiana University’s assistant professor of clinical neurology Dr. Jaison Grimes will address the graduate students. Undergrads will hear from Grammar Award-nominated musician Phil Reno.