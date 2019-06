06/14/19 – 7:00 A.M.

The Water Distribution Department continues flushing hydrants today. They’ll be working on hydrants in the area of County Road 95 east to County Road 236 from Fostoria North to County Road 212. They’ll also be working in the area of County Road 95 south to Norfolk Southern Railroad and from County Road 95 west to CSX Railroad.

You can reach out to the Water Distribution Office at 419-424-7192 if you have any questions.